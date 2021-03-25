Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.27 ($110.90).

FRA HEN3 opened at €94.00 ($110.59) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

