3,539 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

VOYA opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

