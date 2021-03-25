Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 106,866 shares.The stock last traded at $10.58 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

