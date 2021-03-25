51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Up 2.4%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. 2,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 51job by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.