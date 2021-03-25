51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Up 2.4%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. 2,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 51job by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

