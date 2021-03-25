Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 8.5%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 91,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,508,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.