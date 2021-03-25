Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.42. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5,074 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

