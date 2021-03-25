Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $781.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 781.80 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 777.60 ($10.16), with a volume of 2515818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.40 ($9.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 722 ($9.43).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 712.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 622.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

