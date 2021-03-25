A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 286.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.