Carl L. Gordon Sells 21,275 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 372,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

