The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $15.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.32.

MAC opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.87 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

