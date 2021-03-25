Credit Suisse AG Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

