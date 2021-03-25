POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in POSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in POSCO by 15.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. POSCO has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

