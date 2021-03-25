Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $247.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

