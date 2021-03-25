Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

