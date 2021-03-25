Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

