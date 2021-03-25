Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.40 ($20.47).

Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. Encavis AG has a 12-month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.74.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

