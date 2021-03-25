Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,542 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Cree worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.