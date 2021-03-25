The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.58% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.