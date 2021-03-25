The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,818 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $892.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

