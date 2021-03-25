Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,246,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

