Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

