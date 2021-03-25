Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $657.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.