The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

