Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.