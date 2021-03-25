Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

