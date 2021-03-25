Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €109.25 ($128.53) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

