Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €109.25 ($128.53) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

