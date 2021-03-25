Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NSSC opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

