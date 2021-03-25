Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.