Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.