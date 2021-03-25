CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -378.33 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.