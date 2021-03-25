Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $292,520.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -277.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.