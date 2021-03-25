Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
