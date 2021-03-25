Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

