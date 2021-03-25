Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 6,769 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05.

Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $460.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.