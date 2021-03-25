Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Director Sells $358,540.00 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

