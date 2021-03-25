Eaton Vance Management Has $355,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

