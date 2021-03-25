2,537 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

