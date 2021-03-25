Barbara Rentler Sells 7,570 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barbara Rentler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79.

On Friday, March 5th, Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

