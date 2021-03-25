Eaton Vance Management Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

