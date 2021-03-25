Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,958,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.