Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

