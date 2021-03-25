Westlake Chemical Partners’ (WLKP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

