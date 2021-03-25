Piper Sandler Increases Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $40.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

ALGS stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,864,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,376,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

