Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

