Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.07.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 million, a PE ratio of -96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.