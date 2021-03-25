Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 120 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander’s by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $281.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.47. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

