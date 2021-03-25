Nordea Investment Management AB Has $341,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1,050.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 353,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $9,844,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.52 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

