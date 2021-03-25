Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

