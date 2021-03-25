Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.04 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

