Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 167.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.