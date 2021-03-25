Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

