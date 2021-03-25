Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

